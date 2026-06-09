U.S. explores AI cooperation opportunities with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The United States has expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, Trend reports via Turkmenistan's Ministry of Education.

The issue was addressed by a U.S. delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State Sarah Rogers during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Education of Turkmenistan Azat Ataev.

According to the ministry, Turkmenistan also expressed interest in expanding cooperation with leading U.S. digital platforms and technology companies, including OpenAI and Coursera, to introduce modern solutions for teacher training, digital learning, and educational analytics.

The U.S. side, in turn, reaffirmed its commitment to further developing educational cooperation with Turkmenistan and put forward several proposals aimed at broadening bilateral academic partnerships and expanding access to U.S. educational programs.

The meeting also focused on strengthening inter-university ties, academic mobility, language training, and the integration of digital technologies into the preparation of specialists for modern sectors of the economy.