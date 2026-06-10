Georgia’s absolute poverty rate falls to 7.1% in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Georgia’s absolute poverty rate declined by 2.3 percentage points year-on-year to 7.1% in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics office of Georgia shows that the poverty rate in urban areas fell by 1.8 percentage points to 6%, while in rural areas it dropped by 3 percentage points to 9%.

The data reflects continued improvement in household income and living conditions across both urban and rural regions of the country. It also showed that poverty levels in rural areas remained higher than in cities despite the stronger pace of decline recorded outside urban centers.

In recent years, the government of Georgia has expanded social spending and employment support measures as part of its poverty reduction strategy. In the 2025 state budget, authorities increased financing for social protection programs, pensions, healthcare, and targeted assistance, while also raising public sector salaries and regional infrastructure investment.

The government has additionally linked poverty reduction efforts to economic growth and labor market policies. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said Georgia’s economy grew by 7.5% in 2025, helping around 90,000 people rise above the poverty line. The authorities also expanded the targeted social assistance system by raising the eligibility threshold and allowing employed beneficiaries to retain aid for up to four years under the state employment support program.

Georgia has also continued cooperation with international financial institutions on inclusive growth and regional development initiatives. The World Bank and Asian Development Bank have supported reforms related to employment, education access, municipal infrastructure, and regional connectivity.