Uzbek delegation participates in ICAO regional aviation meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. A delegation from Uzbekistan is participating in a meeting of the heads of aviation authorities from the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) European and North Atlantic regions, Trend reports via the UzAviation Agency.

Uzbekistan is a member of the ICAO regional structure, whose latest gathering is focused on legislative, institutional and financial frameworks needed to ensure the effective and sustainable operation of civil aviation authorities.

The agenda, also includes discussions on ICAO's long-term global objectives, strengthening crisis preparedness and response capabilities in the aviation sector, and supporting the safe and efficient integration of unmanned aircraft systems and commercial space transportation operations.

The Uzbek delegation is headed by the director of the UzAviation Agency. During the meeting, Uzbek representatives are expected to present a report on ongoing reforms in the country's civil aviation sector and hold a series of discussions aimed at enhancing aviation safety.

The participation reflects Uzbekistan's continuing engagement with international aviation bodies as the country works to modernize its aviation industry and align its regulatory framework with global standards.

The ICAO EUR/NAT DGCA meeting is held in Puglia, Italy and will last from June 9 to 11.