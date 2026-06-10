Azerbaijani FM meets with Friendship League members in Tokyo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with members of the Japan-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship League as part of his official visit to Tokyo.

This is reflected in the statement of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting included a wide exchange of views on the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijan-Japan relations. In this context, the importance of the mechanisms of political consultations and the economic cooperation commission between the two countries, mutual visits and contacts at various levels in terms of further strengthening bilateral relations was noted.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Japan was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan, and that the first official visit of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Japan in 1998 was an important milestone in the development of Azerbaijan-Japan relations and gave a strong impetus to the expansion of political and economic cooperation.

In the course of the meeting, the role of Azerbaijan-Japan interparliamentary cooperation was mentioned, and the relevant importance of the Azerbaijan-Japan Interparliamentary Working Group operating in the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Japan-Azerbaijan Friendship League existing in the Japanese Parliament was highlighted.

Within the framework of the meeting, views were also exchanged on cooperation relations in political, economic, humanitarian, traditional, and renewable energy, tourism, education, and other fields.

It was recalled that leading Japanese companies ITOCHU and INPEX are among the reliable partners of our country, playing an important role in the energy sector of Azerbaijan, especially in the implementation of oil and gas projects.

Bayramov provided the counterpart with detailed information on the history of the past occupation and conflict, the situation in the post-conflict period, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and the steps taken by Azerbaijan, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories, as well as targeted measures taken to combat the mine threat.

Additionally, during the meeting, views were also exchanged on other regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as the situation in the Middle East.