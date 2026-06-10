Azerbaijan urges limiting information with negative impact on children

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Information negatively impacting children should be limited, Sector Head of the Department for Work with Non-Governmental Organizations and Communication of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Elmir Valizade said during a public discussion of the draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses and a number of laws, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, work is underway in the country to improve legislation in the field of protecting children from harmful information.

He noted that the rapid development of digital technologies has increased the risk of children encountering content that is not appropriate for their age on various platforms. In this regard, it's important to limit information that may negatively affect the psychological and moral development of children.

"Relevant measures are being taken in many countries around the world. Countries such as Australia and France have adopted legislative initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety of children in the digital environment. In addition to legislative changes, it's also planned to implement awareness programs for parents, teachers, and children. Wide awareness-raising events will be organized in this area with the participation of state agencies, educational institutions, and civil society institutions," the official added.