Kyrgyzstan to accelerate water supply and irrigation projects in Osh region

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Kyrgyzstan plans to accelerate implementation of clean drinking water and irrigation projects in Osh region, Trend reports via the nation's Cabinet of Ministers

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyz President’s Special Representative for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev and residents of Nookat district in Osh region on regional development matters.

The meeting focused on ensuring access to clean drinking water for the population and modernizing irrigation systems to support agriculture and improve living standards.

During the discussions, local residents raised issues affecting the socio-economic development of the district, including the condition of water supply facilities and irrigation networks.

Bakyt Torobaev instructed heads of local administrations to accelerate the preparation of design and cost estimate documentation for drinking water and irrigation projects, as well as to complete the necessary technical and legal procedures.

According to government representatives, timely preparation of the documents will allow the country to attract state and international financing and launch construction works more effectively. Modernization of irrigation infrastructure is expected to contribute to increased agricultural output, more efficient water use, and higher incomes for farmers.

Earlier, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov emphasized that access to clean water remains one of the key factors for improving public health, quality of life, and sustainable regional development.

During the meeting, officials also reviewed information on 44 villages that have been provided with clean drinking water, while heads of all local self-government bodies presented reports on ongoing work.

The authorities noted that the implementation of water supply and irrigation projects is expected to strengthen regional development and contribute to Kyrgyzstan’s food security by supporting agricultural production.