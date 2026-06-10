Kazakhstan targets 98 million tons of oil production in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Kazakhstan is planning to produce around 98 million tons of oil in 2026, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told journalists in Astana, Trend reports.

He noted that production forecasts have been affected by disruptions at the Tengiz field and attacks on Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure.

“Taking into account shutdowns at Tengiz and attacks on CPC infrastructure, we have limitations. As I said earlier, we lost around 5 million tons,” the minister said.

Akkenzhenov added that the planned maintenance schedule at the Kashagan field has been revised and postponed to 2027, which is expected to partially offset production losses.

“Therefore, we will add about 2–2.5 million tons to the forecasted figures, and we expect total output to reach 98 million tons,” he said.

Previously, official data showed that oil and gas condensate production in January–March 2026 amounted to 19.7 million tons, or 80.2% compared to the same period last year. Oil exports during the same period stood at 15.3 million tons, down 21.5% year-on-year.

In January 2026, a fire occurred at the Tengiz oil field. At the end of May, an operational disruption at the field temporarily reduced production. In January 2026, unmanned aerial attacks targeted CPC oil tankers waiting for loading near the terminal, also affecting export flows.

In September 2025, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the country’s oil production should reach 100 million tons in the near future.