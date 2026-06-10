Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays official visit to Serbia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is on an official visit to the Republic of Serbia, a source in the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

First, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the monuments of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić, as well as the memorial complex dedicated to Milica Rakić in Tašmajdan Park in Belgrade, and laid wreaths in front of them.

Then, in accordance with the visit program, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia, Mr. Bratislav Gasic.

During the official welcoming ceremony, the defense ministers of both countries passed along the guard of honor according to protocol. The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia were performed.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, as well as discussed regional security and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that, as part of the visit, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister is scheduled to attend the Distinguished Visitors Day of “Platinum Wolf 26” multinational tactical exercise taking place near Bujanovac, Serbia.