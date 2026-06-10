Uzbekistan highlights waste-to-energy plans at Zero Waste Forum 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Uzbekistan showcased its environmental reform agenda and plans to expand circular economy initiatives during a high-level ministerial session at the international Zero Waste Forum 2026, Trend reports via the Uzbek National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The Forum was held in Istanbul under the theme “The Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action”.

Uzbekistan was represented by a delegation from the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, which highlighted the country's efforts to modernize waste management systems, promote sustainable development, and accelerate the transition to a green economy.

Speaking during the ministerial session, Uzbek representatives said the “Zero Waste” concept has evolved beyond a purely environmental initiative and is increasingly viewed as a model for sustainable economic development and technological modernization.

The delegation emphasized that waste remains a major contributor to environmental degradation, climate change, biodiversity loss, and broader ecological challenges worldwide.

It was noted that waste management has become one of the priority areas of Uzbekistan's environmental reform program under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The country has been expanding the use of circular economy principles, upgrading waste management infrastructure, and developing waste-to-energy projects.

As part of these efforts, Uzbekistan plans to commission two waste-to-energy plants this year, followed by nine additional facilities in the coming years. Once fully operational, the projects are expected to process up to 5.5 million tons of waste annually while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Uzbek delegation also presented a number of proposals linked to the global climate agenda and preparations for COP31, including a shift from traditional waste disposal practices toward more efficient resource utilization and greater use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in environmental management.

Among the proposals was the creation of a regional digital platform to monitor material life cycles and track recycling volumes in real time across participating countries.

The importance of international environmental cooperation was also underscored, noting that Uzbekistan's upcoming hosting of the Eighth Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 exhibition in Samarkand reflects the country's commitment to multilateral environmental diplomacy and sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Uzbek delegation held meetings with senior representatives of UN-Habitat, UNCTAD, the UN Technology Bank, and officials from Germany and Türkiye.

During talks with UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach, Uzbekistan outlined the country's environmental reforms and efforts to mitigate the effects of the Aral Sea crisis. Discussions focused on sustainable development initiatives in the region, afforestation projects on the dried seabed of the Aral Sea, and the development of the Green University initiative.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of opening a regional UN-Habitat office in Uzbekistan and agreed to begin preparations for hosting the international World Cleanup Day campaign in Samarkand in 2027.

In a separate meeting with UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, officials discussed Uzbekistan's environmental initiatives and cooperation on organizing an international waste management forum in the country under UNCTAD's auspices.

Additional discussions with representatives from Germany, Turkey, and the UN Technology Bank focused on reducing carbon emissions, promoting sustainable transportation, facilitating green technology transfers, and increasing the participation of women and young people in environmental initiatives.

The meetings concluded with agreements to expand practical cooperation and advance joint environmental projects aimed at supporting climate resilience and sustainable development goals.