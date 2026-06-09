Kazakhstan, WPC Energy review preparations for 2028 congress in Astana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov discussed preparations for the 26th World Energy Congress (WPC Energy 2028) in Astana with WPC Energy President Pedro Miras, Trend reports via the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

During the meeting in the capital, Akkenzhenov said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to cooperation with the organization as one of the leading international platforms for dialogue on energy security, sustainable development, technological innovation and investment cooperation.

The sides reviewed the progress of preparations for the upcoming congress, which will be held in Central Asia for the first time. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan views the event not only as a major international forum but also as an opportunity to strengthen its position as a reliable energy partner and an active participant in global energy dialogue.

Both sides confirmed their interest in further strengthening cooperation and expressed confidence that WPC Energy 2028 in Astana will become a significant milestone for the global energy community.

WPC Energy is a non-advocacy, non-political organisation with charitable status in the United Kingdom and accreditation as a Non-Governmental Organisation from the United Nations. Established in 1933, it brings together 60 National Committees and organises the World Petroleum Congress, which typically attracts more than 15,000 participants and serves as a platform for dialogue on practical pathways toward a net-zero energy future.

The announcement comes as Kazakhstan seeks to position itself more prominently in global energy diplomacy, using large-scale international forums to attract investment, expand technological cooperation and reinforce its role as a regional energy hub. Hosting the 2028 Congress in Astana is expected to further boost the country’s visibility in discussions on energy transition, infrastructure development and long-term energy security strategies.