President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new acting Minister of Energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov appointed Altynbek Rysbekov as acting Minister of Energy, while former minister Taalaibek Ibraev was relieved of his post, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

According to a presidential decree, Altynbek Rysbekov was appointed acting head of the Ministry of Energy in accordance with the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic. His candidacy will be submitted to the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) for approval for the position of Minister of Energy.

Prior to his appointment, Altynbek Rysbekov served as Deputy Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, where he was involved in issues related to the development of the country’s energy sector and implementation of sectoral projects.

The decree also stated that Taalaibek Ibraev had been dismissed from the position of Minister of Energy.

Kyrgyzstan continues implementing major energy projects, including the modernization of existing hydropower facilities and the expansion of electricity generation capacity. The energy sector remains one of the government’s key priorities amid growing demand for electricity and efforts to strengthen energy security.