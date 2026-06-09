Uzbekistan and ILO explore labor reforms, future collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Uzbekistan's Senate Chair, Tanzila Narbaeva, held discussions with Beate Andrees, Chief of Staff to the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), focusing on labor reforms, social protection, and prospects for future collaboration, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek Senate.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference and focused on Uzbekistan's ongoing efforts to modernize labor relations, strengthen the social protection system, and promote the principles of decent work.

Andrees praised the reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan and expressed the ILO's readiness to further expand cooperation with the country through joint programs and initiatives.

The talks also covered the implementation of international labor standards into national legislation and measures aimed at enhancing social protection for the population.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on preparations for the 12th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, scheduled to take place in Samarkand from Sept. 4-6. Representatives of the ILO expressed interest in supporting the organization of the international forum and participating in the event.

The meeting highlighted the growing cooperation between Uzbekistan and the ILO as the country continues efforts to align its labor policies with international standards and strengthen worker protections.