Turkmenistan, ICAPP discuss strengthening multidimensional co-op with Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Turkmenistan and the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) explored prospects for advancing Turkmen-Korean cooperation across political, economic, and cultural domains, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions were held in Ashgabat between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Bashimova and ICAPP Secretary General’s Special Envoy Jong Tae In.

The sides concentrated on expanding political dialogue, reinforcing intergovernmental contacts, and enhancing collaboration through regular consultations between foreign ministries and interparliamentary mechanisms.

Significant emphasis was placed on promoting trade and economic cooperation, including potential partnerships in the energy sector, chemical industry, transport, and infrastructure projects.

The talks also underscored the importance of cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as sustained cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations, reflecting a mutual interest in further strengthening multifaceted bilateral relations.

The International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) is an authoritative forum established to promote exchanges and cooperation among competing political parties across Asia and Oceania. It brings together over 350 ruling, opposition, and independent parties to enhance mutual trust, foster regional cooperation, and facilitate shared peace and prosperity.