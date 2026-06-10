Kazakhstan directs over $5 billion to social payments in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Kazakhstan directed 2.7 trillion tenge ($5.5 billion) in pensions, basic social benefits, and other social payments over the first five months of 2026, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Askarbek Yertaev said.

According to a statement by the press service of the Kazakh president, Yertaev made the announcement during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Yertaev noted that in 2025, total social spending amounted to 5.9 trillion tenge ($12 billion), stressing that all state social obligations are being fully met.

He also said that around 12,000 people with disabilities were provided with employment this year, while a digital system for disability assessment is planned to be introduced by the end of the year.

Overall, about 201,000 citizens have been employed across the country, including 74,900 young people who found jobs.

The minister added that the government’s target is to create 3.1 million permanent and stable jobs, ensuring decent wages, regular social contributions, and compliance with labor safety standards.

In parallel, a pilot “Digital Employment Service” is planned in the Mangistau and Pavlodar regions, incorporating artificial intelligence tools to improve labor market efficiency.

Furthermore, He emphasized that 6.7 million employment contracts have been concluded in electronic format, while employees at 118,000 organizations are covered by compulsory insurance agreements.

According to Yertaev, labor inspectors helped protect the rights of more than 22,000 workers, with a focus on preventing workplace injuries and accidents.

Meanwhile, plans also include the introduction of digital tools to assess professional risks, automate training processes, and use AI to identify underreported wages.

President Tokayev, in turn, issued several instructions on further digitalization of the sector, protection of workers’ rights, support for vulnerable groups, and combating social dependency, stressing that all measures must be aimed at improving the welfare of the population.

Currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of June 10, 2026, fixed at 1 USD = 490.21 KZT.