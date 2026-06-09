Kazakhstan approves nationwide digitalization and AI strategy through 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree approving the nationwide strategy for large-scale digitalization and the comprehensive adoption of AI technologies, Digital Qazaqstan, through 2029, Trend reports, via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Earlier, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced that the strategy would establish a long-term vision for the development of the digital economy and provide a unified approach to achieving the country's technology goals.

“In the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence declared by the Head of State, we need to give a significant boost to the digital transformation of the economy,” Bektenov said at a government meeting.

Officials noted that Kazakhstan's exports of IT services exceeded $1 billion in 2025, underscoring the growing role of the technology sector in the national economy. The government has stressed the importance of maintaining this momentum amid intensifying global competition for digital investment and talent.

During the government meeting, the officials also highlighted international forecasts suggesting that artificial intelligence could contribute more than $22 trillion to the global economy by 2030, reinforcing the need for accelerated development of digital infrastructure and measures to strengthen Kazakhstan's international competitiveness.

According to the government, the introduction of digital technologies at domestic enterprises is already helping improve product quality, industrial safety, and labor productivity across multiple sectors of the economy.

The approval of the strategy comes as Kazakhstan seeks to position itself as a regional technology hub and expand its presence in the global digital economy. In a recent interview with Trend, the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, Deemah AlYahya, said Kazakhstan is steadily strengthening its position in the global digital transformation and innovation landscape and is emerging as one of Central Asia's leading digital economies.

“As digital transformation increasingly shapes global competitiveness, Kazakhstan is demonstrating the ambition and institutional capacity needed to become an important regional digital hub connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe,” she said.

According to the 2025 Digital Economy Navigator (DEN) developed by the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), one of Kazakhstan’s strongest areas is digital finance, where the country scored 75.4 points, including an impressive 85.7 points for access to digital banking and financial services.

“This highlights Kazakhstan’s rapid adoption of digital financial services and its efforts to expand financial inclusion through technology. These achievements demonstrate that the country has established a supportive regulatory environment capable of fostering innovation, digital trade, and investment,” the Secretary-General said.