Baku hosts second day of International Finance and Banking Summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The second day of “International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States” has begun in Baku, Trend reports.

The summit provides a high-level platform to accelerate the integration of the financial systems of regional and Turkic-speaking states into the global financial space.

The event is supported by the Council of Banking Associations of Turkic States, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Banks Association, the banking associations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye, the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan, as well as other partner organizations.

The summit is discussing key trends in the global banking and financial sector for 2026, regional cooperation, digital transformation, payment and settlement systems, open banking, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, compliance, Islamic finance, green finance, and investment opportunities.

The second day's program continues with panels dedicated to cybersecurity, the fight against fraud, and compliance ecosystems.

The 7th panel, titled "Fraud Prevention & Cybersecurity", is discussing existing solutions against phishing fraud, digital fraud statistics in the banking sector, security issues in the era of AI and the application of biometric platforms in the financial sector.

The panel will feature presentations on "Measures to combat fraudulent operations", "Digital fraud in the banking sector: statistics, trends and regulatory plans", "The beauty and ugliness of AI: security in the age of hype" and "The benefits of using a biometric platform in the financial sector. VisionLabs' Experience in Kazakhstan".

Besides, the 8th panel titled "Building Effective Compliance Ecosystems: Global Trends & Regional Insights" discusses the role of compliance ecosystems in mitigating macro-regional risks, building compliance systems in Central Asia, strengthening financial integrity, and human oversight and data accountability in the age of AI.

The panel will feature presentations on the topics of "Regulatory compliance ecosystems as a factor in mitigating macro-regional risks: experience and strategic vision", "Building effective compliance ecosystems in Central Asia", "Strengthening financial integrity through sustainable compliance ecosystems", "The Future of compliance ecosystems: from regulatory obligation to strategic value" and "Compliance in the age of AI: accountability, data and human oversight".

The first day of the summit was marked by the signing of a number of cooperation documents. Thus, the Azerbaijan Fintech Association and the Central Asia Fintech Association signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Within the framework of the summit, a memorandum was also signed between VISA and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

In addition, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Azerbaijan Banks Association and the Retail Networks Development Public Union.

The summit brings together banking and finance sector leaders, regulators, international financial institutions, technology providers, startups, investors, and international experts.

Will be updated