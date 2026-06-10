Uzbekistan showcases progress in child labor elimination at ILO conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Uzbekistan presented the results of its labor, social protection, and education reforms at the 114th Session of the International Labor Conference in Geneva.

This was reflected in a statement by the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

Among the 187 member states participating in the International Labor Conference, Uzbekistan's delegation presented its experience in implementing reforms aimed at improving labor standards and expanding social protections.

The Uzbek delegation noted that the country's progress in virtually eliminating child labor has been recognized internationally as the result of sustained government policy, a stronger social protection system, and close cooperation with international partners.

Addressing the event, Tanzila Narbaeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis and head of Uzbekistan's National Commission on Combating Human Trafficking and Decent Work, emphasized that eliminating child labor requires more than legal prohibitions.

She stressed that long-term success depends on addressing the root causes of child labor, including poverty, inadequate social protection, limited access to quality education, and insufficient employment opportunities for adults.

Narbaeva further noted that strong political commitment, consistent reforms, and effective international cooperation have enabled Uzbekistan to establish mechanisms designed to prevent the recurrence of child labor.

She also highlighted the importance of Uzbekistan's cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO), employers' associations, and trade unions, as well as the country's implementation of ILO recommendations.

Participants at the conference warned that ongoing global challenges, including armed conflicts, migration, climate change, and informal employment, continue to increase the risk of child labor in many parts of the world.

Against this backdrop, speakers stressed the importance of implementing the Marrakech Framework for Action and called for stronger practical measures to accelerate global efforts to eliminate child labor.

The event, titled “Red Card to Child Labor: From Marrakech to Action,” was organized ahead of World Day Against Child Labor, observed annually on June 12.

The event formed part of broader discussions at the International Labor Conference on promoting decent work, strengthening labor rights, and advancing social justice worldwide.