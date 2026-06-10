Kazakhstan, Netherlands agree on joint projects worth 160 mln euros

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Kazakhstan and the Netherlands have agreed to implement joint projects worth 160 million euros, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration.

The agreements were reached following the Kazakhstan–Netherlands Business Forum held during a working visit of Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev to the Netherlands.

The forum took place on the sidelines of GreenTech Amsterdam 2026, which brought together more than 500 companies and organizations from over 40 countries, while visitors attended from 120 countries worldwide.

"Today's agreements confirm the high level of mutual interest among businesses of our two countries. Kazakhstan is ready to expand supplies of high-quality products to European markets and create favorable conditions for the implementation of investment projects involving Dutch partners," Shakkaliyev said.

Kazakh companies from the agro-industrial, food production and logistics sectors participated in the forum, presenting their export potential and holding a series of B2B meetings with Dutch partners.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation also held talks with leading Dutch government agencies and industry organizations. One of the key topics was the Netherlands' inspection control model based on cooperation between the government and accredited industry organizations, which helps ensure product safety and streamline export procedures.

The ministry noted that the Netherlands remains one of Kazakhstan's key trade and economic partners in the European Union. Bilateral trade turnover reached $970 million in January-February 2026, up 57.9% year-on-year. Kazakhstan's exports totaled $930.4 million, marking a 65-percent increase compared to the same period of 2025.