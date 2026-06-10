Azerbaijani oil plunges in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $4.82, or 4.82%, on June 9 from the previous level, coming in at $95.27 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $4.72, or 4.83%, to $92.95 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $4.94, or 6.78%, to $67.87 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $4.9, or 4.97%, to $93.76 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.