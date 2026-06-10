Uzbekistan, ZTE explore new data center investments

Photo: The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, met with representatives of Chinese telecommunications and technology company ZTE to discuss plans for expanding the country's digital infrastructure and developing new data center projects, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the meeting, ZTE presented technical proposals and conceptual solutions for the construction and expansion of data centers in Uzbekistan. Discussions focused on ensuring the reliable operation of future facilities, including power supply systems, backup energy sources, cooling technologies, cybersecurity measures, and supporting engineering infrastructure.

The two sides agreed to establish a joint working group that will oversee technical coordination and support the implementation of subsequent phases of the projects.

ZTE representatives also shared their experience in delivering GovTech initiatives in various countries, highlighting international best practices in digital transformation, public service digitalization, and the deployment of advanced technology solutions.

The meeting reviewed progress made since earlier discussions between Uzbek officials and ZTE Senior Vice President Zhang Jianpeng during the M360 Eurasia 2026 forum, where the parties explored opportunities to expand data center capacity and strengthen telecommunications infrastructure.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in digital infrastructure development, accelerating project implementation, and expanding practical collaboration in the data center sector.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan continues to invest heavily in digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, and data storage capabilities to support the country's growing digital economy and e-government services.