First in Azerbaijan’s higher education system: APTIS-based English language assessment introduced at UNEC (PHOTO)

At the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), the final assessment of students’ English language proficiency has, for the first time, been conducted on the basis of the internationally recognized APTIS assessment system administered by the British Council. As the first model of its kind to be implemented within Azerbaijan’s higher education sector, this initiative enables the evaluation of students’ foreign language competencies in accordance with international standards while ensuring international recognition of the assessment outcomes.

On the first day of the examination, UNEC Rector Professor Adalat Muradov, British Council Azerbaijan Country Director Nargiz Hajiyeva, and representatives of the media observed the examination process and met with students to obtain their feedback and impressions.

In his remarks to the media, Rector Adalat Muradov stated that foreign language instruction at UNEC is delivered over a two-year period and encompasses the four core language competencies: listening, reading, writing, and speaking. “As of this year, the final assessment of second-year students’ foreign language proficiency is being administered by the British Council in the APTIS format. Students who achieve a minimum B1 level will be deemed to have successfully completed the assessment and will be awarded an internationally recognized APTIS certificate,” the Rector noted. Professor Muradov further emphasized that this approach will contribute significantly to enhancing the English language proficiency of students enrolled in Azerbaijani-, Russian-, and Turkish-medium programmes.

The Rector also underscored that strengthening Azerbaijani-medium education remains one of UNEC’s principal strategic objectives.“Our goal is to establish a university model that delivers high-quality education in the Azerbaijani language. Increasing both the quality and attractiveness of Azerbaijani-medium instruction has been identified as one of our key priorities for the coming years,” he stated.

Addressing the foreign language competencies of the University’s academic staff, Professor Muradov highlighted the strong institutional capacity that has been developed in this area. “I can confidently state that UNEC is home to one of the strongest English-language departments in the country. The University employs 117 foreign language instructors, 95 percent of whom possess internationally recognized language certificates,” he said.

The Rector also announced that, beginning with the next academic year, students will be taught English by the same instructor throughout the entire two-year period of study. According to him, this approach will facilitate continuous monitoring of students’ language acquisition progress while also enabling a more comprehensive evaluation of teaching effectiveness.

Emphasizing the critical role of foreign language proficiency in enhancing the competitiveness of UNEC graduates, Professor Muradov noted that one of the University’s strategic priorities is to encourage students to participate in international exchange programmes and pursue graduate studies at leading foreign universities, while simultaneously attracting distinguished international scholars to the University. “We consider above-average foreign language proficiency to be one of the defining advantages of a UNEC graduate,” he remarked.

British Council Azerbaijan Country Director Nargiz Hajiyeva described the administration of the APTIS examination at UNEC as a successful continuation of the partnership between the two institutions and as a reflection of the University’s commitment to strengthening students’ English language competencies. She noted that more than 3,500 students are participating in the examination. The results will be announced within 72 hours, and participants will be able to access their results online.