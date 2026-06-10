U.S., Iran can reach agreement either in week or in few month - J.D. Vance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Washington and Tehran could reach an agreement on contentious issues as early as next week, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said, Trend reports.

He added that, however, the negotiation process could also drag on for several months.

The U.S. Vice President expressed confidence that the deal would be concluded before the midterm elections to the US Congress, which will take place in November 2026.

According to Vance, there is an opportunity to agree on an agreement that will meet the economic interests of the United States.