Kazakhstan’s Tokayev plans to meet Donald Trump by end of year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to meet US President Donald Trump at the end of this year, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The statement was made during a meeting between Tokayev and US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor.

“Taking this opportunity, I ask you to convey my best wishes and sincere respect to US President Donald Trump. I look forward to meeting him at the end of this year and would like to express my gratitude for the invitation to participate in the G20 Summit in Miami,” Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan highly values the opportunity to discuss a broad range of pressing issues and the participation of Sergio Gor in the C5+1 dialogue on critical minerals.

“This underscores the strategic importance the United States attaches to cooperation with Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region. I would also like to note your personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan is firmly committed to further deepening the enhanced strategic partnership with the United States,” the Kazakh President said.

Sergio Gor thanked Tokayev for the meeting opportunity and conveyed greetings from US President Donald Trump.

“I can assure you that you have a friend in the White House. President Trump highly values your work. We are committed to finding mutually beneficial solutions in the interests of our countries. This is also reflected in the growing momentum of contacts between the United States and the countries of the region. Over the past year alone, agreements and deals worth more than $20 billion have been reached, and I am confident this is only the beginning. We are also pleased about your participation in the G20 summit at the end of the year,” he said.

The sides discussed practical aspects of implementing joint trade, economic, and investment projects, as well as prospects for cooperation in priority areas, including critical minerals, transport and logistics, digitalization, and other fields.

Particular attention was paid to the activities of the Board of Peace, of which Kazakhstan is a co-founder. Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to contribute to strengthening international stability and promoting humanitarian initiatives.

The sides confirmed mutual interest in further strengthening multifaceted Kazakhstan–US cooperation.