Azerbaijan calls for instilling legal awareness in children

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Legal awareness should be instilled in children, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues, Bahar Muradova, said at the presentation ceremony of the research report "Legal thoughts of adolescents in Azerbaijan" and the "Children and Law" book prepared by the committee, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"All of Azerbaijan's natural and geographical resources and scientific potential are being mobilized and directed towards the development of human capital. This is of great importance in terms of ensuring the sustainability of our future," she explained.

According to her, in Azerbaijan, children's rights and family issues are an integral part of human rights.

"There is legislation that defines legal frameworks in this area at both the international and national levels.

Protecting children's rights, ensuring their well-being and safety, isn't only the task of state policy and state agencies. Other institutions, scientific potential, the public sector, and various fields should also be involved in this process. It's not enough to simply declare rights and enshrine them in legislation - it's also important to ensure their implementation and educate society. A legal culture should be formed in everyone, starting with children. Instilling legal awareness in children from an early age is of particular importance.

The study presented today allows for the delivery of legal knowledge in a simple, clear, and everyday way. It presents law not as an abstract concept, but as a practical value. In democratic societies, a sense of justice and a sense of responsibility should form the basis for the formation of legal awareness.

The state is taking consistent steps towards creating a safe and healthy environment for children. The adoption of the law 'On the children's rights' in a new edition is also of particular importance in this regard. The new law serves to eliminate existing gaps. International and local experiences show that systematic and continuous steps should be taken towards the formation of legal awareness in the younger generation," she added.