Azerbaijan, Slovakia strengthen parliamentary co-op through youth diplomacy - ambassador (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia continues to strengthen through youth diplomacy, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Slovak Republic, Elchin Gasimov, wrote on his X social media account, Trend reports.

The ambassador made the statement after welcoming a student delegation from Lankaran that visited the National Council of Slovakia to learn about its functions.

"We are excited for the reciprocal visit of Slovak students to the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan. Parliamentary cooperation between our countries continues to strengthen through youth diplomacy," the publication reads.