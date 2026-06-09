Kazakhstan sees US among key partners in investment and technology, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Kazakhstan views the United States as one of its key partners in attracting investment, advancing technology and expanding trade and economic cooperation, Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev said during a meeting with US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry.

During a meeting in Astana, the sides discussed a broad range of bilateral and regional issues, with particular attention given to economic and investment cooperation, innovation and artificial intelligence, education and science.

Kosherbayev said that Astana considers Washington an important partner in attracting investment and supporting economic modernization. In this context, the parties reviewed the implementation of agreements reached by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Donald Trump during their meeting at the White House in November 2025.

The minister noted that Kazakhstan is consistently implementing constitutional reforms and programs aimed at modernizing the national economy.

The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in transport, logistics and critical minerals. Kosherbayev thanked the US side for its high-level participation in the upcoming C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue. They also highlighted the importance of a planned business roundtable involving US and Central Asian business delegations, which is expected to give additional momentum to trade and investment ties.

For his part, Gor reaffirmed the importance of maintaining active dialogue and practical cooperation across the full range of bilateral and regional issues.

Following the talks, the two sides confirmed their commitment to further strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

The Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress (AMM 2026) will take place on June 11–12, 2026.