Azerbaijan, Lithuania hold next round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The next round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Lithuania took place in Vilnius, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the Lithuanian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Audra Plepyte.

During the consultations, the current state of political relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania was widely discussed, and the importance of continuing mutual visits at various levels was emphasized. The consultations explored opportunities for expanding cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian, scientific, and educational spheres. At the same time, the prospects for cooperation within the framework of strategic energy and transport projects implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan were assessed.

An exchange of views took place on existing plans to expand the legal framework. Issues of mutual support for candidates within international organizations were also addressed. The parties discussed the current situation in the region, the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, and the large-scale restoration, reconstruction, and mine clearance work being carried out in the liberated territories. In addition, other regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

During the visit, F. Rzayev also held working meetings with other officials and took part in round tables at the research center.