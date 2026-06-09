TBC Uzbekistan launches digital payroll service for small businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. TBC Uzbekistan, a digital banking platform, has introduced a new digital payroll service for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), expanding its suite of business banking products, Trend reports via TBC Bank.

The new feature, available through TBC Business, allows companies to process salary payments digitally, including on weekends and public holidays. Employees who hold TBC Salom debit cards receive their salaries instantly.

TBC said the service is designed to automate payroll-related processes and reduce the administrative burden on businesses.

The launch comes as TBC Business continues to expand its presence in Uzbekistan's SME banking market. More than 30,000 businesses have registered on the platform since its introduction in December 2024, the company said.

The payroll service follows several recent additions to the TBC Business ecosystem, including the rollout of lending products for SMEs, the launch of a dedicated mobile application and the acquisition of BILLZ, a retail management software provider operating in Uzbekistan.

The move reflects broader efforts by financial technology companies in Uzbekistan to digitize business services as demand grows for online banking solutions among entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Uzbekistan's digital finance sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, supported by increasing smartphone penetration, government-backed digitalization initiatives and rising adoption of cashless payment services across the economy.