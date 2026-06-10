Kazakhstan plans to complete Ulytau-Kyzylorda road this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Kazakhstan plans to fully complete the road connecting Ulytau and Kyzylorda this year, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlybek Nalibayev said during a plenary session of the Mazhilis, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

He noted that construction of the Karaganda–Zhezkazgan highway, one of the key projects in the central region, is expected to begin by the end of this month.

“Indeed, 216 km of the Kyzylorda–Zhezkazgan road were completed at the end of last year. This year, we will fully complete the road between Ulytau and Kyzylorda and open it for public use. In addition, the Karaganda–Zhezkazgan highway is a very important project. The road is 575 km long, with a cost of 524 billion tenge (about $1.07 billion). We will also start construction by the end of this month and complete it over the next two years,” Nalybayev said.

He added that more than 11,000 km of roads across the country are currently covered by capital, medium, and reconstruction works this year, including regional and district roads, as well as bridges and related infrastructure.

According to the minister, among the upcoming projects is the construction of the Beyneu–Sekseul road, 765 km in length, valued at 725 billion tenge ($1.4 billion), which will connect two regions.

Nalibayev said that as part of the modernization of the Western Europe–Western China international transport corridor, the Aktobe–Kyzylorda section will be upgraded from second to first technical category, with works set to begin this year. Modernization of the Zhanaozen–Turkmenistan border road and other key infrastructure projects will also continue.

In April 2026, KazAvtoZhol, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank institution), and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement on the Karaganda–Zhezkazgan highway project during the Kazakh delegation’s visit to Washington.

The project is aimed at developing transport infrastructure, improving regional connectivity, and enhancing the country’s transit potential. The new highway is expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety, and provide a strong boost to Central Kazakhstan’s development.

Currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of June 10, 2026, fixed at 1 USD = 490.21 KZT.