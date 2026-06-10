Turkmenistan, Georgia focus on legal framework for business cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Turkmenistan and Georgia discussed the legal framework for business and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Georgia Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov and Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani in Tbilisi. The meeting was also attended by Head of the Department of Trade Development and International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Givi Zedelashvili, and Director General of Georgian Railway, Lasha Abashidze.

The sides underlined that further improvement of the bilateral treaty and legal base remains an important factor for the sustainable development of trade and economic ties and creating more favorable conditions for joint economic initiatives between Turkmenistan and Georgia.

For reference, trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia are based on a stable legal framework consisting of bilateral agreements and multilateral trade arrangements. Despite Georgia’s withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2009, the two countries continue to apply the provisions of the 1994 CIS Free Trade Area Agreement in their bilateral trade, ensuring preferential tariff treatment and facilitating transit operations.

Bilateral economic cooperation is coordinated through the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation, which serves as the principal mechanism for monitoring the implementation of existing agreements and identifying new areas of cooperation. The Commission’s agenda covers trade, transport, logistics, energy, investment, and other sectors of mutual interest.