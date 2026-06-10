Georgia and Turkmenistan aim to boost bilateral business ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Turkmenistan and Georgia reviewed issues related to bilateral business and investment cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were addressed during a meeting in Tbilisi between Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Tamar Ioseliani, Director General of Georgian Railway, Lasha Abashidze, Head of the Department of Trade Development and International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Givi Zedelashvili, and Turkmen Ambassador to Georgia Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov.

Particularly, the sides focused on creating favorable conditions for joint business initiatives, expanding direct contacts between business communities of the two countries and strengthening cooperation between relevant state institutions and the private sector.

The discussions also covered prospects for increasing trade turnover, with both sides noting positive dynamics in Turkmen-Georgian economic relations and significant untapped potential for business-to-business engagement.

The meeting comes a month after Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili visited Ashgabat for the fifth session of the Turkmen-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. During the visit, she was received by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who highlighted the importance of transport and logistics cooperation, including the Caspian Sea-Black Sea corridor, the Lapis Lazuli route and the Green Port initiative.

Kvrivishvili also held talks with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyev and co-chaired the intergovernmental commission meeting. The Georgian side emphasized the country's role as a gateway to Black Sea ports and European markets, while both sides discussed expanding trade, attracting investment and increasing cargo flows along the Middle Corridor connecting Asia and Europe.

As a result, the sides signed a final protocol outlining further cooperation in transport, logistics, energy, trade and investment, with particular focus on the Middle Corridor and Caspian-Black Sea connectivity.