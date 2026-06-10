Uzbekistan advances labor reform agenda in talks with ILO Chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Uzbek Senate held talks with International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General to discuss the future of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the ILO.

The meeting was held during the 114th International Labour Conference in Geneva, between the Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis and head of the National Commission on Combating Human Trafficking and Decent Work, Tanzila Narbaeva, and International Labour Organization (ILO) Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo.

This was reflected in a statement by the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

The two sides reviewed ongoing collaboration and exchanged views on advancing decent work, social justice, and social protection initiatives in Uzbekistan.

Houngbo praised the active participation of the Uzbek delegation at the conference and highlighted the progress achieved through the country’s labor, employment, and social protection reforms.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of the Better Work program in Uzbekistan. Both sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation under the initiative, which aims to strengthen the country’s appeal to international brands and foreign investors.

Sides reaffirmed their commitment to finalizing a new Decent Work Country Programme for 2026–2030. They also emphasized the significance of establishing an ILO country office in Tashkent, describing it as an important step toward deeper institutional cooperation.

Particular attention was given to Uzbekistan’s implementation of ratified ILO conventions and its continued efforts to meet international labor standards and obligations.

The discussion further highlighted Uzbekistan’s growing role in promoting ILO initiatives across the region, including its contributions to the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions and the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

Both sides expressed confidence that stronger cooperation would support the advancement of international labor standards and contribute to Uzbekistan’s sustainable socio-economic development.