Azerbaijan and Japan discuss strengthening strategic cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Foreign Minister of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi during his official visit to Tokyo, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement of the ministry, the meeting provided an opportunity for a comprehensive exchange of views on the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Japan relations. The ministers reviewed progress achieved across a wide range of areas and discussed practical steps to further deepen bilateral cooperation in line with the strategic priorities of both countries.

The sides held extensive discussions on political dialogue, economic cooperation, trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics, digital transformation, innovation, education, tourism, and people-to-people contacts. They underlined the importance of diversifying the bilateral agenda and creating new opportunities for cooperation in both traditional and emerging sectors.

During the meeting, Bayramov announced Azerbaijan’s intention to introduce a visa-free regime for all Japanese citizens traveling to Azerbaijan, describing the initiative as an important step toward facilitating travel, enhancing business exchanges, promoting tourism, and strengthening people-to-people ties.

Noting that 2027 will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan, the ministers welcomed the steady development of bilateral ties based on mutual respect, trust, friendship, and constructive partnership. They reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

The ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining active high-level contacts, reciprocal visits, and regular political consultations as key mechanisms for advancing bilateral relations. They also highlighted the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy, cultural exchanges, and academic cooperation in fostering closer understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

Particular attention was devoted to expanding cooperation in trade and investment, green technologies, decarbonization, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and high-tech industries. The sides underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in energy security and connectivity, noting Azerbaijan’s role as a reliable partner in regional transport and logistics networks linking Asia and Europe.

They also welcomed the contribution of the Azerbaijan–Japan Joint Economic Commission to the advancement of economic cooperation and stressed the importance of accelerating work on the Azerbaijan–Japan Investment Agreement, which is expected to strengthen investment protection and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The ministers further exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest. Bayramov briefed his Japanese counterpart on the post-conflict situation in the region, ongoing reconstruction and development efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as broader regional connectivity and economic cooperation initiatives.