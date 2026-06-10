Azerbaijan, Japan hold strategic talks in high-level meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. On June 10, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during his official visit to Japan and briefed his counterpart on the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This was stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Japan was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence, and that the first official visit of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Japan in 1998 and President Ilham Aliyev’s visit in 2006 were important milestones in the development of Azerbaijani-Japanese relations, providing a powerful impetus for the expansion of political and economic cooperation.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Japan, the expansion of political dialogue, and cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, energy, transport, digital transformation, innovation, education, tourism, and sports sectors, as well as in the fight against climate change and other areas.

The ministers emphasized that 2027 will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Japan, and noted with satisfaction that cooperation, based on the principles of mutual respect, trust, and friendship, has been successfully developing in various areas over the past period. It was noted that this significant anniversary creates additional opportunities for further deepening bilateral relations.

In addition, the meeting explored opportunities for expanding economic cooperation. The work of the Azerbaijan-Japan Joint Economic Commission and the outcomes of the Commission’s 12th meeting, held in September 2025, were highly commended. The parties emphasized the importance of concluding the Azerbaijan-Japan Investment Agreement as soon as possible.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the Japanese side on Azerbaijan’s planned initiative to introduce a visa-free regime for Japanese citizens. The ministers noted that this would further contribute to the development of people-to-people contacts, tourism, and business ties.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, speaking about Azerbaijan’s growing role as an international transport and logistics hub, highlighted the importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in strengthening regional and global connections. The active participation of Silkway in the Japanese market for over 10 years was noted with satisfaction. In addition, it was noted that Azerbaijan possesses significant infrastructure in the Caspian Basin, including nine international airports, a commercial port, and the largest merchant fleet, as well as the Alat Free Economic Zone, and that there are extensive opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The parties emphasized the importance of long-term cooperation in the field of energy security and noted Azerbaijan’s vital role in ensuring global energy security. They highly commended the successful examples of cooperation within the framework of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

Meanwhile, it was noted that student exchange programs, Japanese language instruction at two universities in Azerbaijan, cultural and humanitarian events, as well as international development projects, contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations. In addition, cooperation in the field of sports and the hosting of the World Sumo Championships in Baku this October were noted with satisfaction.

At the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided the Japanese counterpart with detailed information on the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, as well as on the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the liberated territories.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international security issues, including the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine, multilateral cooperation, the fight against climate change, sustainable development, and cooperation within international organizations.

The importance of upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states, was emphasized.

The meeting also addressed other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the ministers made statements at a press conference.

At the end of the visit, a joint press release was issued by the foreign ministries.