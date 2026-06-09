Turkmenistan to establish AI competence center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Turkmenistan plans to establish an artificial intelligence competence center on the basis of the state telecommunications company Turkmentelecom, Minister of Communications Hajymyrat Khudaygulyyev said, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the minister, the center will support the country's digital development priorities, conduct research and help train highly qualified specialists in artificial intelligence and related technologies.

Khudaygulyyev said the Ministry of Communications is also preparing to launch pilot projects with international partners focused on the use of AI in transport and logistics corridor management, forecasting in the oil and gas sector, and water resource optimization in agriculture.

The minister noted that the capacity of Turkmenistan's international internet channels has increased tenfold over the past three years, creating a foundation for the development of digital services, e-commerce and cross-border data exchange.

He added that the country considers artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain and cybersecurity among the key drivers of economic growth and is already introducing AI-based solutions in education, healthcare, agriculture and transport.

Khudaygulyyev also highlighted strategic infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Serhetabat-Herat fiber-optic communication line and a submarine cable across the Caspian Sea, which are expected to strengthen digital connectivity between Europe and Asia and improve the reliability of international transport routes.