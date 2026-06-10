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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 10

Economy Materials 10 June 2026 09:19 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 10
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 10, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9628 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0369 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.3656 manat.

Code

Exchange rate

USD

1.7

EUR

1.9628

AUD

1.1929

BYN

0.6223

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1115

CZK

0.0812

CNY

0.2509

DKK

0.2626

GEL

0.6402

HKD

0.2169

INR

0.0178

GBP

2.2749

SEK

0.1794

CHF

2.1273

ILS

0.5728

CAD

1.2188

KWD

5.4979

KZT

0.3485

QAR

0.4663

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5515

MDL

0.0978

NOK

0.1786

UZS

0.0141

PKR

0.6101

PLN

0.4624

RON

0.3748

RUB

2.3656

RSD

0.0167

SGD

1.3203

SAR

0.4528

xdr

2.3207

TRY

0.0369

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0378

JPY

1.06

NZD

0.9884

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