Turkmenistan presents progress on TAPI infrastructure works in Afghanistan section

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. More than 107 kilometers of inspection roads have been laid along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline route in the Afghan section of the Serhetabat-Herat stretch, Trend reports via Turkmennebit State Concern.

According to Turkmennebit, the construction work is being carried out on the 153-kilometer Afghan segment of the pipeline, with full geodetic surveying completed and the route handed over to contractors.

The concern also added that, preparatory works, including clearing, leveling, welding, trenching and pipe installation, are currently underway.

Meanwhile, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline is a planned 1,800-kilometer natural gas pipeline designed to transport up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Turkmenistan’s giant Galkynysh field to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Ashgabat views the project as one of the main routes for diversifying gas exports and strengthening regional economic integration.