Uzbekistan hosts talks on Central Asia–Russia climate and ecology partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Environmental officials from Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan met via videoconference to discuss a draft roadmap for implementing the environmental section of the Central Asia–Russia Joint Action Plan for 2025–2027, Trend reports via the Uzbek National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

Participants included Uzbek Deputy Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change Jusipbek Kazbekov, Russian Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Tetenkin, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mansur Oshurbayev, and Chingiz Kochorov, head of international cooperation at Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision.

The meeting was hosted by Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change and the discussions focused on the work of the six-party environmental working group, the draft roadmap for implementing Section IX of the joint action plan, and mechanisms for coordinating and finalizing the document.

Speaking during the meeting, Kazbekov highlighted the growing environmental challenges facing the region, including climate change, land degradation, declining water resources, biodiversity loss, and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events.

He noted that Central Asia is among the regions most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, citing accelerating glacier melt, expanding desertification, deteriorating land quality, and mounting pressure on water supplies.

Against this backdrop, Uzbekistan emphasized the importance of strengthening both regional and international cooperation on environmental protection and climate adaptation. Officials described the Central Asia–Russia format as an effective platform for combining scientific expertise, exchanging best practices, and developing practical solutions to shared environmental challenges.

Participants expressed support for the draft cooperation roadmap and underscored the relevance of its key priorities, including joint climate research, the development of environmental monitoring and data-sharing systems, biodiversity conservation initiatives, and expanded scientific collaboration.

At the conclusion of the consultations, the parties agreed to continue working together to finalize the roadmap and deepen environmental cooperation under the Central Asia–Russia framework.

.