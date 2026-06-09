Baku Appeals Court opens hearings for Armenian citizens convicted of grave crimes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. On June 9, the Baku Court of Appeals began hearing appeals filed by Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. These individuals had been convicted by the Baku Military Court for crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, including the preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, and numerous other offenses, Trend reports.

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