Uzbekistan and IPU discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Uzbekistan's Senate Chair Tanzila Narbaeva met with Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary General Martin Chungong to discuss the current state and future priorities of cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek Senate.

In the course of the meeting in Geneva, the sides exchanged views on a range of issues related to parliamentary cooperation and Uzbekistan's engagement with the IPU.

Chungong described Uzbekistan as one of the IPU's most active, proactive, and reliable partners, praising the country's democratic reforms, increased parliamentary transparency, and the initiatives it has advanced on the international stage in recent years.

The discussions also highlighted international forums hosted by Uzbekistan in Bukhara and Tashkent, as well as the country's experience in parliamentary oversight of the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which participants said has received international recognition.

Particular attention was given to preparations for the Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which is scheduled to take place in Samarkand later this year. Both sides underscored the significance of the event as a platform for international parliamentary dialogue and youth engagement.

Following the meeting, Narbaeva and Chungong reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation between Uzbekistan and the IPU and advancing joint initiatives in the future.