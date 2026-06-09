Iran shoots down U.S. Apache helicopter over Strait of Hormuz - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Iranian military shot down an American Apache helicopter, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured," Trump wrote.

At the same time, the American leader emphasized that he believes the United States must respond to what happened. "Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," he added.