Bank Respublika once again named Azerbaijan’s Most Active Issuing Bank by EBRD (PHOTO)

Bank Respublika receives another award at the EBRD Annual Meeting in Riga!

Bank Respublika has been named the “Most Active Issuing Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2025 under the Trade Facilitation Programme (TFP) of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The award serves as another international recognition of the Bank’s strong performance in trade finance and its position as a trusted financial partner.

The award ceremony took place during the Annual Meeting of the EBRD Board of Governors held in Riga. Notably, this marks the fourth consecutive year that Bank Respublika has received this prestigious distinction.

This achievement reflects Bank Respublika’s strong partnerships with international financial institutions, as well as the consistent and professional work of its trade finance team. At the same time, the award can be viewed as a reflection of Azerbaijan’s growing role in international and regional trade and the increasing strength of the country’s banking sector.

Bank Respublika continues to offer modern trade finance products and services to businesses and corporate clients. Supporting the sustainable development of the national economy, expanding businesses’ access to international markets, and strengthening foreign trade relations remain among the Bank’s key strategic priorities.