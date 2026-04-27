Iranian FM leaves for visit to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left for a visit to Russia, Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel, Trend reports.

According to the ministry's statement, during his trip, the Foreign Minister will hold meetings with high-ranking representatives of the Russian Federation, during which they plan to discuss bilateral relations between Iran and Russia, as well as current regional and international issues.

He is expected to be received in the Russian capital by Russian President Vladimir Putin.