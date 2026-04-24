ING highlights conditional path for Kazakhstan’s monetary easing
ING says the National Bank of Kazakhstan is open to easing, but only if economic conditions remain stable. The regulator kept the base rate at 18% as inflation showed signs of slowing.
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