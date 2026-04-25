Uzbekistan reports 25% surge in trade turnover with EAEU

TASHKENT,
Uzbekistan, April 25.
Trade between Uzbekistan and the
member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 25% in
2025, surpassing $20 billion, Trend
reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry
and Trade of Uzbekistan.
The figures were highlighted during discussions between
Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz
Kudratov, and Goar Barseghyan, Minister for Industry and
Agriculture of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
The sides emphasized that the EAEU now accounts for nearly a
quarter of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade, with its share in
exports reaching approximately 30%, reflecting deepening economic
interdependence between the parties.
During the meeting, both sides agreed to expedite the
development of a new Action Plan for 2026–2028 and confirmed that
the fifth session of the joint working group will take place in
Tashkent later this year.
The discussions concluded with an agreement on Uzbekistan’s
participation in the newly established Digital Industry Portal
(DIP), aimed at enhancing cooperation and advancing digital
integration across industrial sectors.