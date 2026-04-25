Uzbekistan reports 25% surge in trade turnover with EAEU

The figures were highlighted during discussions between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Goar Barseghyan, Minister for Industry and Agriculture of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The sides emphasized that the EAEU now accounts for nearly a quarter of Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade, with its share in exports reaching approximately 30%, reflecting deepening economic interdependence between the parties.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to expedite the development of a new Action Plan for 2026–2028 and confirmed that the fifth session of the joint working group will take place in Tashkent later this year.

The discussions concluded with an agreement on Uzbekistan’s participation in the newly established Digital Industry Portal (DIP), aimed at enhancing cooperation and advancing digital integration across industrial sectors.