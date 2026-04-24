Azerbaijan approves new composition of joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. A new composition of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

Pursuant to the decree, the following amendments were made to Part 1 of the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated March 30, 2007, “On the Approval of the New Composition of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan”:

- The words "Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan" were replaced with the words "Samir Sharifov - Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan";

- After the paragraph "Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan", the words "Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan" were added;

- After the paragraph "Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan", the words "Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan" were added;

- After the paragraph "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan", the words "Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan" were added;

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan should notify Kazakhstan of the amendments made by Part 1 of this decree.