European Union lifts sanctions on multiple Azerbaijani vessels (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The sanctions imposed on the Zagatala ship belonging to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO), as well as Shusha, Karabakh, Khankendi, and Zangezur ships belonging to the joint venture of ASCO and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), were lifted by the relevant decision of the Council of the European Union (EU) dated April 23, 2026, Trend reports via ASCO.

According to the decision, the above-mentioned vessels were removed from the sanction list of the EU.

The positive resolution of this issue was made possible due to the diplomatic and legal efforts coordinated by the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, ASCO, and SOCAR.

The mentioned vessels were leased to third parties on a long-term basis under charter agreements, and their operation was carried out in full compliance with international rules, including international sanctions requirements. The adopted decision is assessed as the result of an objective approach based on international legal norms and constructive dialogue.

As a state-owned company operating internationally in the shipping sector, ASCO will continue its activities in strict compliance with national legislation, international legal norms, and international sanctions regimes.

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