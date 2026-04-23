Series of tree-planting campaigns held in Dashkasan district (PHOTO)

A series of tree-planting campaigns have been conducted in the Dashkasan district through the joint initiative and organization of “AzerGold” CJSC and the Regional Development Public Union (RİİB), with the support of the Dashkasan District Executive Power.

Organized as part of the 10th anniversary of both “AzerGold” CJSC and Regional Development Public Union, the tree-planting events were dedicated to April 22 – International Earth Day.

Employees of the Closed Joint-Stock Company, the district executive power, Regional Development Public Union, as well as volunteers, actively participated in the large-scale campaign aimed at contributing to environmental protection, expanding green areas, and preserving ecological balance.

On the first day of the campaign, more than 1,400 hornbeam saplings suitable for the local climate were planted and provided with agrotechnical care over a total area of 1.5 hectares around the "Chovdar" gold mine. On the following day of the ecological action, 300 evergreen pine trees were planted around the Dashkasan Martyrs' Alley. Additionally, more than 1,000 tree saplings were planted in various areas of Dashkasan city as part of the campaign.

It should be noted that such sustainable initiatives serve to improve the ecological situation in the regions, expand green zones, and protect biodiversity. “AzerGold” CJSC and Regional Development Public Union plan to continue projects aimed at environmental protection in the future. Within the framework of the 10th anniversary of “AzerGold” CJSC, a total of 10,000 trees are planned to be planted in the Dashkasan and Goygol districts during the current year.