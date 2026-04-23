Kazakhstan expects official visit of Israeli president

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. An official visit of the President of Israel Isaac Herzog to Kazakhstan is expected on April 27-28, 2026, Trend reports, citing an order issued by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on April 21, 2026, concerning the preparation and conduct of the official visit.

Meanwhile, in November 2025, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the country’s decision to join the Abraham Accords.

Also in November 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Regional Cooperation of Israel, providing for the possibility of establishing a joint working group.