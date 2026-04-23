“SİMA İmza” — the most cost-effective solution for taxpayers

The SİMA digital signature has become taxpayers’ main digital assistant as the most cost-effective and secure way to access the Internet Tax Administration.

Following changes made within the digital ecosystem of the State Tax Service, the e-taxes.gov.az portal has been discontinued. From now on, all electronic tax services will be provided through the new.e-taxes.gov.az platform. One of the key advantages of the new portal is that it also allows access via “SİMA İmza.”

Currently, all major tax services on the portal are accessible through the SİMA digital signature. Users can download the “SİMA İmza” mobile application, register, instantly obtain a business signature, and access more than 100 services.

It should be noted that when users obtain a business signature in the “SİMA İmza” app, they can enter the promo code 6AYPULSUZ and use the electronic signature completely free of charge for the first 6 months. After that, the subscription can be renewed optionally for 2.40 AZN per month, 25 AZN per year, or 55 AZN for 3 years. There are no additional fees or hidden charges.

About “SİMA İmza”

SIMA, a new-generation digital signature, was launched in 2022 by AzInTelecom, a company within AZCON Holding. Currently, the “SİMA İmza” app has been downloaded more than 6 million times. The digital signature can be obtained through the mobile app without visiting any service center and without the need for any physical device.